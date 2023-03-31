9,827 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

