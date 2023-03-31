AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $379,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $5.77 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

