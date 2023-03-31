Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

