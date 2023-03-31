Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.