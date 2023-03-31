Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.