Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,217,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,636,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

