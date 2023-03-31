Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

