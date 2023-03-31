Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.