Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.