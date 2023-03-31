American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,363 shares of company stock worth $2,165,710. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 990,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

