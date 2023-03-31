American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,053 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

