Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $53.08

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.