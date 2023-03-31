Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $367,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.81 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

