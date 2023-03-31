Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

