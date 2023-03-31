Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bay Rivers Group’s Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.