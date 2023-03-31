Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.