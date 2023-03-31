Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.