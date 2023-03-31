Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.