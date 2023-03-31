Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

