Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $227,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.58. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

