Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

