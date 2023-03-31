Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,015 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

