AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

