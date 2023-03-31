ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.