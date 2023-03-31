ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,229,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.53 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

