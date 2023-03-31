ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $426,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.48 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

