Arlington Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

