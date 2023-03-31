Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

