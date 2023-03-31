Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

