Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.