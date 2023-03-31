Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 21,812 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vicor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.