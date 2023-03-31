Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $917.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

See Also

