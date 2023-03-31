Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 7.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 48.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

