Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

