Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

Nutrien stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.