Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

