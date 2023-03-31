Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,982 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

RACE stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

