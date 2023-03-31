Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

SAFT stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.