Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 183,550 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,550 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of F opened at $12.29 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.