Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 71,221 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,221 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

