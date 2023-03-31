Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MTSI stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,173 shares of company stock worth $12,821,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.