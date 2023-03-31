Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

