Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.