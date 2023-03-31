Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 377,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 33,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

