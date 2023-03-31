B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

