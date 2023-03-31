BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWA opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

