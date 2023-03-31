Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $153.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
