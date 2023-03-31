Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 388,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 915,847 shares.The stock last traded at $195.57 and had previously closed at $201.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
Featured Stories
