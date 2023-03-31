Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 388,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 915,847 shares.The stock last traded at $195.57 and had previously closed at $201.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

