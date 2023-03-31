Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.