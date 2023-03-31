Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

